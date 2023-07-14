Watch: Youngster perform bike stunts on Durgam Cheruvu Bridge, cops warn of strict action

A video capturing a youngster performing stunts on the Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge has gone viral on Twitter, sparking criticism for endangering his life and the safety of others.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:46 PM, Fri - 14 July 23

Hyderabad: A video capturing a youngster performing stunts on the Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge has gone viral on Twitter, sparking criticism for endangering his life and the safety of others. The Cyberabad police swiftly took action and apprehended the young individual involved in the risky act.

In the video, the man can be seen lifting the front wheel of his bike and performing stunts on the Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge. It drew immediate condemnation from viewers who were concerned about the potential consequences of such reckless behaviour.

The Cyberabad police department responded promptly, emphasising that actions have consequences.

They firmly stated that strict measures would be taken against those who engage in such perilous activities. The police authorities highlighted the importance of public safety and warned individuals against attempting similar stunts on the bridge or any other public infrastructure.

Attention,riders and parents!Your safety and the well-being of others on the road are paramount.We urge you to refrain from performing dangerous stunts on bikes. Remember,your actions have consequences,and strict measures will be taken against those who engage in such activities. pic.twitter.com/Lhxp1lXIuw — Cyberabad Police (@cyberabadpolice) July 13, 2023

In recent times, the number of stunts and selfies taken on the Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge has witnessed a concerning rise. This trend has raised serious concerns, prompting the need for immediate action.

To deter such behaviour, the police have announced that hefty fines will be imposed on individuals caught performing dangerous stunts or engaging in risky activities on the bridge.