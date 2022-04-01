Ways to ventilate your home this summer

Hyderabad: As the summer has set in, one should start looking for ways to provide better ventilation in their homes so as to get fresh air and light as much as possible. For centuries homes were not ventilated and there are several reasons why one should focus on better ventilation today.

Earlier the less usage of ventilation was due to the materials that were used at that time which included natural products that didn’t result in significant off-gassing of volatile organic compounds.

Coping with heat during summers is a big challenge and on days like this, we all have that familiar claustrophobic feeling when inside the home. The real problem is poor ventilation. Poor ventilation leads to several situations in which you don’t want to surround yourself such as condensation, mold growth, damaged walls due to pressure, continuous lingering odours, and low oxygen levels.

What you can do:

• Always try to open doors and windows as much as you can to bring in fresh, outdoor air.

• Try to open them wide, even having a window cracked open slightly can help.

• It’s a known fact that bringing fresh, outdoor air into your home helps keeps virus particles from accumulating inside.

• Try to install an Air conditioner inside your home. Moreover, it is handy for cooling the temperature down when it’s get too hot.

• One can try installing vents in the walls, by doing so the entire circulation of air and the ventilation in your home might build up very fast.

• If opening windows or doors is unsafe, try using air filtration and bathroom and stove exhaust fans.

• Fans can be used to move virus particles in the air from inside your home to outside. Make sure it is placed safely and securely in the window. Especially don’t forget about the kitchen, just like the laundry and utility room, the kitchen is another indoor space that needs better ventilation. You can use an exhaust fan to lower the temperature. The best option is to place a fan as close as possible to an open window or door, blowing outside.

• Start using house plants they are natural air purifiers, plus they look good too. It is helpful in removing toxins from the air. Indoor plants like Aloe Vera, Peace lily, Rubber plant, Snake plant, etc.

When it comes to ventilation there are systems that can be categorized into generic types, so if you ask what is the most effective system for a home? Go for the two options mentioned above. And you are sorted for this summer.

