WB: Mamata directs officials to raise vigil to prevent dengue deaths

By PTI Published Date - 10:22 AM, Sun - 1 October 23

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has held a review meeting over the dengue situation in the state and directed officials to raise vigil to prevent any more deaths due to the vector-borne disease.

She telephoned Chief Secretary H K Dwivedi and gave requisite directions to all officials attending the meeting on Saturday.

“Intermittent rainfall will continue for several more days. So, all districts, especially the coastal ones, must be careful. Work is being done against dengue but consistency must be maintained. I have a problem with my knee, so I can’t go out but I am keeping a watch,” Banerjee said during the meeting.

The CM is currently recuperating from a left knee injury that she sustained during her foreign trip to Spain and Dubai.

Other than Dwivedi, all district magistrates, the commissioner of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), superintendents of police (SPs) and CMOHs of all the districts were present in the meeting.

Senior officials of the Irrigation and Waterways, Disaster Management, PHE, UD&MA, P&RD, PWD and Health departments were also present at the meeting.

She directed them to ensure that water was cleared from inundated areas on a war footing across all municipalities and panchayats.

More than 30 people have died in various districts of West Bengal this year due to dengue.