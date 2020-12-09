We need to carry the momentum into Tests: Kohli

“In T20 you have to take your chances. When Hardik (Pandya) started connecting, we thought we could pull this off but had a bit too much to do at the end.”, said the Indian Skipper

Hyderabad: Team India failed to sweep the T20 series after suffering a 12-run loss in the final match. However, captain Virat Kohli was delighted with the overall performance going into the Test series.

“In T20 you have to take your chances. When Hardik (Pandya) started connecting, we thought we could pull this off but had a bit too much to do at the end. The game in the middle cost us. If it was less than 60 and not 80 could have made his job easy. We showed we still are finding the ways to come back and give the opposition scare. It is nice to finish the T20 series on a high,” he said.

He also said playing in front of the crowd did motivate them. “I honestly feel the crowd was a factor and it is great to play in front of crowds. It gives extra motivation. When they are there it is a different atmosphere,” he added. Speaking about the upcoming Test series, where he will play the pink-ball Test before departing to India, Kohli said, “We need to take the same competitiveness into Tests as well. You have to be disciplined and put the team in front. You have to buy your time against quality bowlers. They (Australia) are way stronger this time.”

India will have a pink-ball three-day game and Kohli said he might not play the game. “I will see whether I can play or not. I just don’t want to play for the sake of it. I will speak to physio and see. It is nice to get some days off,” he revealed.

When asked about Pandya’s inclusion in the Test matches, he said, “Hardik has been outstanding. But Tests are different challenges. We needed him to bowl. That is when he becomes the x-factor for the team. The reason we did well in England and South Africa is because we had that balance. We communicated that to him and he also wants to get fitter and be able to bowl.”

He also lauded T Natarajan who did exceedingly well in the debut series. “In the absence of Bumrah, Natarajan delivered under pressure. It was outstanding since he was playing for the first time. He is a hard working guy and you feel happy when committed players do well. I hope he keeps getting better. Having a left-arm pacer is an asset for the team going into the World Cup.”

His counterpart from Australia Aaron Finch lauded his spinners for the consolation victory. “Our spinners did a very good job. For the first time, we had two leg-spinners in the team. With the short boundaries at one side, they were very courageous. It shows their character.”

Meanwhile, when asked Pandya, the Man of the series, whether he would stay back for the Tests if the management asks him, he said, “I think I should go back home and spend some time with my family. I haven’t seen my child for four months.”

