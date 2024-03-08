We will work with MIM to develop Hyderabad: CM Revanth Reddy

The Congress government would be in power till 2034 and the Metro rail works in Old city would be completed in five years, said Revanth Reddy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 March 2024, 09:09 PM

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy speaking after laying foundation for Metro line covering 5.5 km from MGBS to Falaknuma in Hyderabad on Friday.

Hyderabad: Stressing that politics and development were different, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said the Congress government would work along with the AIMIM in developing Hyderabad.

“We involve in politics only during elections and later our priority will be development. In the Assembly, we debate on several issues and shout at each other but that it is limited to the House. We don’t have any personal rivalry with them (MIM),” Revanth Reddy revealed.

The Chief Minister laid foundation for Metro line covering 5.5 km from MGBS to Falaknuma here on Friday. “AIMIM candidates keep winning from Old city and even I tried to defeat them but was not successful,” he admitted.

Assuring that Congress government was committed to develop old city, the Chief Minister said old city was the real Hyderabad.

The Congress government would be in power till 2034 and the Metro rail works in Old city would be completed in five years, he assured, adding that State government would take loans and seek central funds for executing the works.

Ridiculing the past government’s plans to construct Metro from Hitec City, ORR and airport, the Chief Minister said that people living in Jubilee Hills and Banjara Hills do not board Metro, instead use their cars. Middle and low income group people, who fly to gulf countries from Old City need Metro, he stressed.

A Metro junction would be constructed at Chandrayangutta and once the Metro operations commence in Old city, it would generate more employment for local youth, he said, adding that his village was near Kalwakurthy and was well versed with lanes and bylanes of Chandrayangutta and other areas.

Reminding that Congress government had implemented four percent reservation to Minorities and constructed ORR, international airport, besides getting River Krishna and Godavari waters to the city, the Chief Minister said similarly Musi River Front Development project would also be taken up covering 55 kms.

The State government was preparing a Vibrant Telangana 2050 master plan and as part of these plans, River Musi would be developed as a tourist destination to draw international tourists, he said.

The Chief Minister responded positively to Hyderabad MP and AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi’s appeal to relocate Chenchalguda jail to the city fringes and set up a KG to PG campus.

When the Hyderabad MP sought Rs.120 crore for four road widening works, the State government released Rs.200 crore for completing the works. Similarly, as per his request, the Mir Alam Bridge was also approved with a cost of Rs.366 crore. Foundation for this structure would be laid in a couple of days while inaugurating the STP at Mir Alam, he said.

Earlier, the Hyderabad MP extended warm welcome to the Chief Minister to Old city and hoped that all the promises the Congress made to the people by the Congress would be implemented successfully.

“You (Revanth) got five years tenure and deliver governance peacefully,” Asaduddin Owaisi said.

He also stressed on the need to continue the prevailing peace and harmony among different communities. All the attempts of a few forces, which were trying to disturb the secular fabric of Telangana, should be thwarted, he added.