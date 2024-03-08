BRS demands cancellation of GO 3 to ensure 33 per cent quota for women

By Telangana Today Updated On - 8 March 2024, 03:44 PM

Hyderabad: Opposing the unfair treatment of women in government jobs, Bharat Jagruthi president and BRS MLC K Kavitha staged a protest, demanding for cancellation of GO 3 to ensure effective implementation of 33 per cent reservation for women in government job recruitments. She said the State government’s decision to implement GO 3 was restricting women to a mere 12 per cent jobs in government recruitments, rather than the intended 33 per cent.

A large number of women from BRS, Bharat Jagruthi, and other organisations participated in the demonstration staged at Dharna Chowk near Indira Park on Friday. BRS MLAs Mutha Gopal, Maganti Gopinath and other leaders also participated in the protest to express their solidarity.

Addressing the gathering, Kavitha said while former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao implemented 33 per cent reservation for women in education sector in 1996, former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao initiated measures to implement 33 per cent reservation for women in government jobs including the police department. Pointing out the increasing number of women excelling in various competitive exams, she emphasised the need to provide them with equal opportunities.

The Bharat Jagruthi president criticised the Congress government, accusing it of neglecting the job-related concerns of the unemployed youth especially women, after coming power. “The Congress promised better job opportunities for women and got elected to power. But soon after forming the government, they brought GO 3 removing the roster system which has done grave injustice to women in government jobs,” she said.

Taking a swipe at Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Kavitha accused the government of becoming ‘anti-women’. She said Revanth Reddy who is an accused in the ‘Vote for Note’ case had approached different courts to protect himself but did not consider approaching the Supreme Court on its latest verdict, to ensure justice for women in government job recruitments.

She said the State government failed to address the concerns of women and differently-abled persons, alleging that the government was turning a blind eye to the issues faced by them.