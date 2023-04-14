Weather chaos in Hyderabad: Extreme heat, rain predicted

The India Meteorological Department - Hyderabad (IMD-H) issued a yellow alert for the city on Saturday and Sunday, warning that temperatures could reach up to a scorching 40 degree Celsius.

By Sowmya Sangam Published Date - 05:36 PM, Fri - 14 April 23

Hyderabad: Sunscreen or umbrella? That happens to be the dilemma for Hyderabadis as weather continues to play rather baffling games for the last couple of days. The sun is there blazing away in full glory and soon there are clouds, and it starts to rain.

Even the weather forecasts at times are tad confusing.

The India Meteorological Department – Hyderabad (IMD-H) issued a yellow alert for the city on Saturday and Sunday, warning that temperatures could reach up to a scorching 40 degree Celsius. But in a strange twist, the IMD-H also issued a yellow alert for rains!

This has left Hyderabadis wondering what to expect. Should they take out sunscreen to protect themselves from blazing sun or reach out for umbrella to shelter from rain. But then, it seems like both might be necessary.

To make matters more interesting, the IMD-H issued an orange alert for April 17 and 18, warning that temperatures could soar to as high as 41 degree Celsius to 45 degrees Celsius.

But at the same time, the weather department is also predicting the possibility of thunder lightning during this period. Certainly not your typical weather forecast.

Hyderabadis are no strangers to hot weather but this bizarre combination of extreme heat and rain has left many feeling perplexed. Some are even calling it “weird weather.” Experts are attributing this unusual weather pattern to a western disturbance.

Meanwhile, almost all districts in the State are likely to experience scorching heat during the next three days. Till April 17, Adilabad, Nirmal, Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, Jagtial, and Nizamabad would witness scattered rains, according to Telangana State Development Planning Society.