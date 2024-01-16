Weaving labourer found hanging in Sircilla textile park

According to police, a native of Uttar Pradesh, Alok Kumar had migrated to Sircilla and working as a labourer in the textile park at Thangallapalli on the outskirts of Sircilla town.
Rajanna-Sircilla: A weaving labourer from Uttar Pradesh, Alok Kumar, was found hanging in the Sircilla Textile Park on Tuesday morning.
According to police, a native of Uttar Pradesh, Alok Kumar had migrated to Sircilla and working as a labourer in the textile park at Thangallapalli on the outskirts of Sircilla town.
He was found hanging in the park on Tuesday morning.
Police have registered a case and are investigating.