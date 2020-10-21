Webinar on NEP 2020 held in Hyderabad

Dr MCR HRD DG and Special Chief Secretary to Government BP Acharya said while the literacy rate and educational achievements of people have been registering impressive growth in terms of quantity, the need of the hour is to successfully address issues relating to improving quality of education.

By | Published: 10:25 pm

Hyderabad: A webinar on “Reimagining Education–National Education Policy 2020& Beyond” was organised by Dr MCR HRD Institute and Telangana State Council of Higher Education on Wednesday. Dr MCR HRD DG and Special Chief Secretary to Government BP Acharya said while the literacy rate and educational achievements of people have been registering impressive growth in terms of quantity, the need of the hour is to successfully address issues relating to improving quality of education.

Former Secretary, Higher Education, Government of India Dr SN Mohanty said that a policy, including the NEP, is only a statement of intent and that the State governments can implement it taking into consideration their unique priorities.

TSCHE Vice-Chairman Prof V Venkata Ramana said the NEP was a great initiative in various ways in terms of its inclusive nature and autonomy to the State governments in its implementation.

