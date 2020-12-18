Wedding feast at your doorstep!

The new normal is changing the way Hyderabadis celebrate their weddings, with everything, right from the invite to the wedding feast now being home-delivered.

By | Published: 12:09 am 1:14 am

Hyderabad: Click the webcast URL, send your blessings online and enjoy the wedding feast from the safe environs of your own home.

The new normal is changing the way Hyderabadis celebrate their weddings, with everything, right from the invite to the wedding feast now being home-delivered.

The once popular big fat Indian wedding, with this, is now a lot slimmer, as the pandemic is forcing families to stick to just the essentials – a working URL and e-invites, and then getting the caterer to deliver the feast to guests at their homes.

Among the pioneers is Abhinandan Caterers, which managed to pull off delivering parcels to some 50 guests in their very first order after the lockdown. The feast, ordered by a family in Motinagar, was delivered in areas including Erragadda, Bowenpally and Secunderabad.

“The family made it clear that guests would watch the webcast. We packed 30 items that included four types of curries, dal, chapathis, biryani, ‘Raj Bhog’, ‘gulab jamun’ and other dishes into biodegradable boxes with cutlery. It was delivered by our staff on the wedding day,” says Arun Kumar, kitchen manager, Abhinandan Caterers.

GM Caterers operating out of Begumpet have a different approach, with the company sending a head chef along with a helper to the venue to cook food, which is then self-served.

“Even with buffet feasts, the tables are socially distanced and we prefer working at venues that are open air. For very intimate affairs, we send the food sealed in eight or seven columns of boxes in an insulated vehicle to the guest’s home,” explains Iqbal Ahmed, manager at the main kitchen of Khaja Caterers in Punjagutta.

The charges, understandably, are high. The staff also has to undergo a Covid-19 test before work and give a self-declaration every 14 days saying neither they nor any family member has come in contact with a Covid-19 positive person.

At Abhiruchi Caterers owned by N Shiva Kumar, a popular face on the city’s catering circuit for over 15 years, there is no minimum order.

“Food is my passion and nothing gives me more pleasure than having people eat food prepared by us. When we cook, we think of it as cooking for our family. We deliver the food anywhere in the city. It can even be for a number as low as 10 or 15, but we need to be told in advance how many people are watching the ceremony from home and the quantity to be sent to each house,” shares Shiva Kumar.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .