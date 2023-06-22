| Weekend Guide Events To Catch In Hyderabad This Weekend

By Sruthi Kuruganti Published Date - 04:30 PM, Thu - 22 June 23

Hyderabad: From music concerts and flea markets to therapy workshops, if you’re looking for activities to do this weekend, here’s a line-up that is sure to keep you busy

Ghazal evening with Hariharan:

Experience an enchanting Ghazal evening as the legendary singer Hariharan is all set to serenade the audience with his soulful melodies. The Indian playback singer is visiting Hyderabad after four years.

When: June 24, 6.30 pm onwards

Where: Shilpakala Vedika, Hitech City

Registrations: Book My Show

Ride with Badshah:

Brace yourself to witness an electrifying live performance by popular rapper Badshah in the city.

When: June 24, 7 pm onwards

Where: Boulder Hills, Gachibowli

Registrations: Book My Show

Flea Fusion:

Get set for a day filled with fun, fashion, and fantastic treasures at this flea extravaganza. In addition, bands including Threeory and Dhwanee will be playing at the event.

When: June 25, 10 am onwards

Where: N Convention, Madhapur

Registrations: Book My Show

Rainbow pool party:

Take a day off with friends, family, or just by yourself, as you celebrate pride month. Have a great time at this one-of-a-kind gathering with some good music, food, flea, live art, mud play, and flow arts.

When: June 25, 2 pm onwards

Where: Heart Cup Coffee, Gandipet

Registrations: Paytm Insider

Expressive Art Therapy:

Spend your weekend unwinding at this art therapy workshop by Pallavi. The activity-based therapy uses various art forms including music, dance, visual arts, drama, and movement, for the process of healing

When: April 24, 10 am

Where: Align Hub & Café, Film Nagar

Registrations: Paytm Insider

Kya Bolte Hyderabad

Comedy, poetry, storytelling, singing and more — join Kya Bolte Hyderabad to witness the bustling open mic scene in the city. The platform brings art enthusiasts of the city together and there are no barriers around language, gender and age.

When: June 10, 7 pm

Where: Redbrick, Salarpuria

Registrations: Book My Show

Stand-up comedy:

Hyderabad stand-up scene is bustling with many budding comics including Telugu comedians doing open mics every weekend at cafes and other venues.

What: Sai Kiran’s ‘Nearly Nice Guy’

When& Where: July 24, 6 pm at Guruswamy Cente, Secunderabad

What: Sai Kiran’s ‘Matrimania’

When& Where: July 25, 6.30 pm at Kismet, The Park

What: Telugu Stand-up

When& Where: July 23, 7.30 pm at The Hashtag café, KPHB