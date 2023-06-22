Weekend Guide: Events to catch in Hyderabad this weekend

Here’s a line-up that is sure to keep you busy
Hyderabad: From music concerts and flea markets to therapy workshops, if you’re looking for activities to do this weekend, here’s a line-up that is sure to keep you busy
Ghazal evening with Hariharan:
Experience an enchanting Ghazal evening as the legendary singer Hariharan is all set to serenade the audience with his soulful melodies. The Indian playback singer is visiting Hyderabad after four years.
When: June 24, 6.30 pm onwards
Where: Shilpakala Vedika, Hitech City
Registrations: Book My Show
Ride with Badshah:
Brace yourself to witness an electrifying live performance by popular rapper Badshah in the city.
When: June 24, 7 pm onwards
Where: Boulder Hills, Gachibowli
Registrations: Book My Show
Flea Fusion:
Get set for a day filled with fun, fashion, and fantastic treasures at this flea extravaganza. In addition, bands including Threeory and Dhwanee will be playing at the event.
When: June 25, 10 am onwards
Where: N Convention, Madhapur
Registrations: Book My Show
Rainbow pool party:
Take a day off with friends, family, or just by yourself, as you celebrate pride month. Have a great time at this one-of-a-kind gathering with some good music, food, flea, live art, mud play, and flow arts.
When: June 25, 2 pm onwards
Where: Heart Cup Coffee, Gandipet
Registrations: Paytm Insider
Expressive Art Therapy:
Spend your weekend unwinding at this art therapy workshop by Pallavi. The activity-based therapy uses various art forms including music, dance, visual arts, drama, and movement, for the process of healing
When: April 24, 10 am
Where: Align Hub & Café, Film Nagar
Registrations: Paytm Insider
Kya Bolte Hyderabad
Comedy, poetry, storytelling, singing and more — join Kya Bolte Hyderabad to witness the bustling open mic scene in the city. The platform brings art enthusiasts of the city together and there are no barriers around language, gender and age.
When: June 10, 7 pm
Where: Redbrick, Salarpuria
Registrations: Book My Show
Stand-up comedy:
Hyderabad stand-up scene is bustling with many budding comics including Telugu comedians doing open mics every weekend at cafes and other venues.
What: Sai Kiran’s ‘Nearly Nice Guy’
When& Where: July 24, 6 pm at Guruswamy Cente, Secunderabad
What: Sai Kiran’s ‘Matrimania’
When& Where: July 25, 6.30 pm at Kismet, The Park
What: Telugu Stand-up
When& Where: July 23, 7.30 pm at The Hashtag café, KPHB