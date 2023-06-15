Weekend Guide: Art-meet, gaming, qawwali, and more

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:46 PM, Thu - 15 June 23

Hyderabad: This weekend, Hyderabad is bustling with eclectic activities for all kinds of individuals including art enthusiasts, music aficionados, gaming buffs, and comedy lovers. Here is a curated list of happenings for you to choose from based on your taste.

Hyderabad Art Meet-up:

The one-of-its-kind event gathers all the art lovers in the city under one roof where you can meet, chill, discuss various art forms, paint, draw, sketch and DIY. All age groups are welcome at the event.

When: June 18, 4.30 – 6.30 pm

Where: KBR Park, Jubilee Hills

Registrations: Checkout the Instagram page of Beyond Hyderabad or visit https://www.meetup.com/beyond-hyderabad

Hyderabad Gaming Weekend:

It’s the most exciting time for gaming enthusiasts in the city as the three days event allows you to play awesome games, network with gaming enthusiasts, meet top gaming startups in the city and have lots of fun.

When: June 16, 10 am – June 18, 9 pm

Where: E-Galleria, Hitech City

Registrations: Paytm Insider

B Praak live:

It’s a sheer treat to the people of Hyderabad as the Hindi and Punjabi music composer B Praak is all set to perform live in the city.

When: June 17, 7 pm

Where: Odeum By Prism, Gandipet

Registrations: Book My Show

Great Indian Ice Cream Challenge:

Good news for ice-cream lovers in the city as the contest allows you to have a bite of and guess various ice cream flavours. The winner gets a prize of one lakh rupees. 100 participants would receive consolation prizes.

When: June 18, 10 am – 5 pm

Where: Meydan Expo Center, Hitech City

Registrations: Paytm Insider

Ulta Palta by Neeti Palta:

Watch stand-up comic Neeti Palta in her element as she attempts to make sense of a seemingly upside-down world.

When: June 17, 8 pm

Where: ALT Space, Jubilee Hills

Registrations: Book My Show

Qawwali Afternoons:

Ahead of World Music Day, have an enchanting experience as the rhythmic vibes of Qawwali transport you to a whole new world while having delectable food.

When: June 18, from 1 pm.

Where: Tarz Kitchen & Coffee Bar, Jubilee Hills

Registrations: Book My Show