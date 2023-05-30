Welfare, development are sole agenda for BRS: MLC K Kavitha

MLC K Kavitha along with Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy participated in the 'Atmeeya Sammelan" with BRS workers at Maklur in Nizamabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:24 PM, Tue - 30 May 23

Photo: Twitter

Nizamabad: Welfare and development of people of Telangana remain the sole agenda for the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) amd its cadre, declared MLC K Kavitha. She urged the party activists to take the development and welfare schemes implemented by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao closer to the people as well as explain about his achievements within a span of nine years since the State formation.

Kavitha along with Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy participated in the ‘Atmeeya Sammelan” with BRS workers at Maklur in Nizamabad district on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLC stated that the sacrifices made by the party activists during the Telangana statehood movement, were now resulting in implementation of numerous development and welfare schemes for the people of the State. She called on the party cadre to work more responsibly and contribute to development of the party as well as the State. “The BRS government in Telangana has done more good for the people than any other party in entire country over the last 10 years. Except for people’s well-being, the BRS has no other goals,” she asserted.

Kavitha said Armoor MLA A Jeevan Reddy had done excellent work and advised the Opposition parties against contesting him in the upcoming Assembly elections which was nothing short of suicidal. She also urged the party workers to take the government activities to every doorstep in their respective villages as well as make optimum use of social media and Youtube to explain about the work done by the BRS government in Telangana. She assured that every activist in the BRS will get opportunities and good positions, if they work with commitment and dedication.

On the occasion, Kavitha urged Labour Minister Malla reddy to construct an ESI hospital at Nizamabad considering a significant number of over 1.33 lakh beedi workers. She stated that it will be beneficial for beedi workers from Kamareddy district as well.

She also sought insurance facility to be extended to scores of construction workers working in Nizamabad to support them.

Also Read Telangana rains: MLC Kavitha reviews situation in Nizamabad