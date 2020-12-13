Welfare, prosperity take the cake in second term of TRS

TRS government, which completed two years of its second term, has sustained the momentum of development

Hyderabad: If the first term went into sowing the seeds for various developmental initiatives and projects, the second term of the TRS government led by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, which completed two years of its second term on Saturday, has been not just about reaping the fruits but also about coming up with a host of new concepts for the State.

Since returning to power for the second term in 2018, the TRS government has sustained the momentum of development and has continued to lay focus on coming up with welfare measures that benefitted every section of the society.

From the Kaleshwaram project and Mission Kakatiya and Mission Bhagiratha, to the launch of the Dharani portal and a hike in Aasara pensions to providing succour to the needy during the Covid-19 pandemic, the government has been in the forefront in reaching out to the people.

According top priority to irrigation, agriculture and law and order, the various initiatives of the State government have won accolades from all sections and also from the Central government.

During the monsoon in 2019, the government increased the Rythu Bandhu scheme amount from Rs.8,000 to Rs.10,000, with 56 lakh farmers across the State benefitting while the government spent Rs.12,000 crore. Laying more emphasis on the irrigation sector, the Chief Minister inaugurated the prestigious Kaleshwaram project on June 21, 2019.

The government is also providing 24-hour quality power supply to 25 lakh agriculture pump sets. Given the development and welfare activities taken up in Telangana, several other States have even started to emulate the schemes introduced by the TRS government.

Several Union Ministers, during their visit to the State, have appreciated the TRS government’s efforts in implementing welfare schemes including Kalyana Lakshmi and ‘Shaadi Mubarak’, the 2BHK dignity housing scheme and providing drinking water under Mission Bhagiratha among others.

In the last few years, the State has witnessed unprecedented development ranging from attracting investors and multinational tech giants and firms including Amazon. On the health front, the government’s KCR Kits for pregnant women and newborns won praise from different quarters.

The government also ensured law and order and the State has been peaceful without any violence or disruptions. The SHE Teams, another brainchild of the Chief Minister, inspired more than half-a-dozen States to replicate the concept to ensure safety and security of women.

