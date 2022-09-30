Welfare schemes reaching poor: Karimnagar Mayor

The Mayor distributed Aasara pension cards and bathukamma sarees to beneficiaries in the 6th division here on Friday. Speaking on the occasion, Sunil Rao said that Telangana had been neglected by the previous Congress and BJP regimes.

After the formation of separate State, Telangana was marching ahead in all fronts under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, who introduced a number of welfare schemes and developmental programmes. There was a lot of difference between the present and previous governments.

During the TDP regime, aged people and widows used to get a pension of Rs 75 and Rs 50 respectively for every six months. The Congress government used to give Rs 500 to aged persons and Rs 200 to widows. However, after the formation of a separate State, the amount has been enhanced to Rs 2,016 and Rs 3,000 for aged and physically challenged respectively.

In the entire country, Telangana was the only State which was providing Rs 2,106 pension to single women, weavers, toddy tappers, and beedi workers.

Besides Rs 1,00,116 for the marriage of poor women under Kalyanalaxmi, Rs 12,000 was also being provided to lactating women under KCR kit scheme.

No such scheme was being implemented in Gujarat, the native State of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A meager amount of Rs 600 pension was being provided to aged people and physically challenged persons in that State.

Stating that there was a lot of difference between Chandrashekhar Rao and other governments, the Mayor alleged that Congress and BJP parties least bothered about the welfare of the poor. They always work for the benefit of big businessmen such as Adanis and Ambanis.

Despite the financial crisis following the covid pandemic, pension was provided to pensioners every month without fail, he said and informed that the State government sanctioned 10n lakh new pensions and distributing pension eligibility identity cards.

Telangana was the only State which was providing 24 hours free current supply to the agriculture sector. However, the Central government led by the BJP was conspiring to privatise the power sector by putting electricity boards in the hands of corporate companies.

Telangana people are likely to face troubles with the union government decisions, he said and asked the people to support the Chief Minister.