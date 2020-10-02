Wells Fargo tower in Hyderabad conferred with LEED certification

Created by the US Green Building Council, or USGBC, LEED defines and measures green building requirements, providing a roadmap for developing sustainable buildings and establishing a baseline for reducing environmental impacts

By | Published: 11:10 pm

Hyderabad: Wells Fargo India has announced that its latest tower in the Hyderabad campus has achieved LEED v4 Platinum certification. LEED, or Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design, is a globally recognised green building rating system that addresses the entire lifecycle of a building from design and construction to operations and maintenance.

Created by the US Green Building Council, or USGBC, LEED defines and measures green building requirements, providing a roadmap for developing sustainable buildings and establishing a baseline for reducing environmental impacts.

This accomplishment makes Wells Fargo India the first organization to achieve LEED v4 Platinum certification under LEED ID+C for a building in Hyderabad. With an area of 374,000 square feet, Tower 3 is the newest building at Wells Fargo India’s Hyderabad campus and was inaugurated in November 2018.

Reaffirming Wells Fargo’s commitment towards sustainable practices, Arindam Banerrji, managing director and head of Wells Fargo India & Philippines, said, “This recognition is a testimony for future-forward organizations as ours, where sustainability is a way of life. It is a great milestone to become the first building in Hyderabad and the second building in South Asia to obtain LEED v4 ID+C Platinum certification. It encourages us to continue working towards green practices and adopting innovative ways of improving the health, safety, and wellbeing of the communities we operate in. It affirms our pledge to reach a lower-carbon economy and reduce the impact on climate change as an organization while bringing us to the forefront of the green building movement.” All existing built-to-suit Wells Fargo facilities in India are also LEED-certified.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .