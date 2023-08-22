“Were you to give protection from your father’s money”: AIADMK leader Jayakumar lashes out at CM Stalin

| Were You To Give Protection From Your Fathers Money Aiadmk Leader Jayakumar Lashes Out At Cm Stalin

AIADMK leader D. Jayakumar launched a scathing attacks on Stalin over lack of proper security arrangements during the party's state conference held on Sunday in Madurai.

By ANI Published Date - 03:59 PM, Tue - 22 August 23

Madurai: All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader D. Jayakumar launched a scathing attacks on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K Stalin over lack of proper security arrangements during the party’s state conference held on Sunday in Madurai.

“We have informed about the conference four months before and preparation works had started from that time itself. We are surprised to see that, still, we have seen traffic disturbance and few problems took place while our cadres trying to reach the conference at Madurai,” Jayakumar said.

The former minister lashed out at CM MK Stalin and said “Why they have not given additional protection to us? Whether he was going to give protection from his father’s money or the corruption money he has looted?” This was the first state conference of the AIADMK after Edappadi K Palaniswami was sworn in as general secretary of of the party after he prevailed in the protracted power tussle with former CM O Panneerselvam.

D. Jayakumar also mentioned that because of political instructions, the police did not provide protection to the party conference.

“Surely due to the political instruction, they (police department) have not given additional protection for the AIADMK conference. This will be done by MK Stalin only,” the AIADMK leader said.

We have asked the additional protection, a petition was filed in the Madras High court and the court has given directions to provide additional protection, but they didn’t obey the direction of the High court,” he added.

A huge crowd of AIADMK workers could be seen gathered during the hoisting of the party flag.

The decision to hold a conference in Madurai was taken after a resolution was passed at the executive committee meeting of the party held on April 16 in Chennai.

Madurai has also been chosen as the venue for the state conference to disprove the allegation that the AIADMK has weakened in South Tamil Nadu after the removal of the former CM, O. Panneerselvam, from the party.