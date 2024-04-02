‘Wet-bulb temperature’ life-threatening

When the wet bulb temperature reaches its critical limit of 35 degree Celsius, the human body can no longer effectively cool itself, leading to heatstroke and even death.

By M. Sai Gopal Published Date - 2 April 2024, 09:46 PM

Hyderabad: While many are aware of health-related perils that come with heatwaves, which are expected to continue till May, not many are aware of their vulnerability to a very risky weather phenomenon known as wet-bulb temperature, a unique condition in which both air temperature and humidity significantly impact the human body.

There are numerous studies, in the last few years, indicating that heatwaves are gradually pushing wet bulb temperatures closer to critical thresholds in the country. Unlike the regular temperature we see in weather forecasts, wet bulb temperatures takes into account both the air temperature and humidity.

Unfortunately, IMD and other weather agencies do not capture these details in their heatwave forecasts. Wet bulb temperatures reflect the human body’s ability to cool itself through sweating. In situations when humidity and temperatures both are high, then the sweating doesn’t take place and the body does not cool down adequately.

On most occasions, this situation leads to heat strokes and fatalities. While coastal districts typically experience high humidity, dry regions are not immune to the dangers of wet bulb temperatures.

There are studies that suggest that many parts of the country might already be experiencing wet bulb temperatures close to 31 degree Celsius, a concerning development, especially with rising temperatures predicted due to climate change.

According to doctors, even if air feels dry, if the wet bulb temperature is high, then the body will work even harder to cool itself, leading to health risks. “A typical healthy person with no pre-existing medical conditions can withstand such natural phenomenon. However, core body temperatures, among people with co-morbid conditions increase rapidly to alarming levels when they get exposed to heat,” says Superintendent, Fever Hospital, Dr K Shankar.