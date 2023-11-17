WhatsApp Channels crosses 500 million monthly users within 7 weeks of launch

Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg also announced some additional features to WhatsApp Channels to celebrate the milestone.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:12 PM, Fri - 17 November 23

Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg announced that the WhatsApp feature ‘Channels’ has surpassed the 500 million monthly users mark in just 7 weeks of its launch. The feature was introduced to WhatsApp as pilot in India and some other regions of the world.

Posting the news on his WhatsApp Channel, Mark Zuckerberg said, “500 million monthly activities on WhatsApp Channels in the first 7 week! Great to see the WA community so engaged.”

Zuckerberg also announced some new features to celebrate the milestone. He announced the introduction of Stickers to Channels to enhance the user experience and to provide a more expressive way for users to engage with the content they follow. Both and Channel administrators and users embraced the new addition as a powerful tool to interact.