WhatsApp may soon roll new feature that transcribes your voice notes

WhatsApp is planning to roll out the feature only for Android users for now.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 15 June 2024, 03:31 PM

Hyderabad: WhatsApp is reportedly working on a feature which will allow users to transcribe their voice notes on the application.

According to WABetainfo, users will have to download 150MB of new app data to transcribe their voice notes. The new feature is said to be based on advanced speech recognition technology that works locally on the user’s device while preserving end-to-end encryption.

Further, WhatsApp is reportedly working on refining voice transcripts by adding an option to change their language. The update will include five languages to choose from —Hindi, English, Russian, Portuguese (Brazil) and Spanish. More languages could be added to the application in the future.

Moreover, WhatsApp has recently announced a new update which is touted to improve audio and video call quality even in low or poor network areas. The platform had launched MLow codec, a technology which improves call reliability, with calls made on mobile phones benefitting from improved noise and echo cancellation.