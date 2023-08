| Whatsapp New Voice Chat Feature Telugu Students Abroad Studies And Zomato Platform Charges

WhatsApp New Voice Chat Feature, Telugu Students’ Abroad Studies And Zomato Platform Charges

Today's news includes WhatsApp New Voice Chat Feature, Telugu Students' Abroad Studies And Zomato Platform Charges.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:19 PM, Thu - 10 August 23

Hyderabad: Watch the latest news updates in YT Shorts on the Telangana Today YouTube channel. Today’s news includes WhatsApp New Voice Chat Feature, Telugu Students’ Abroad Studies And Zomato Platform Charges.

1. WhatsApp New Voice Chat Feature

2. Telugu Students Are More Likely To Study In America

3. Zomato Charges Rs. 2 Platform Fee On Every Order