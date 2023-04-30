WhatsApp rolls out ‘Voice Message Transcripts’ feature

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:45 AM, Sun - 30 April 23

Hyderabad: WhatsApp has introduced a new feature called voice message transcripts. This feature allows the user access to the content of voice messages if they are in a situation unable to listen to the voice note. Some beta testers currently have access to the feature, and a wider rollout is expected in the coming weeks. The WhatsApp beta for iOS 23.9.0.70 update on the TestFlight app is necessary to use the functionality. However, only a small number of beta testers have access to the feature right now.

Users who would rather not use the voice message transcripts feature can turn it off by going to WhatsApp Settings > Chats > Voice Message Transcripts. Due to API restrictions, this feature can only be used with iOS 16 and not with old versions of the operating system since it enables the app to process voice messages locally on the user’s device rather than sending them to remote servers. Also. WhatsApp will make it simpler to find information within lengthy voice notes by enabling users to search for particular details in the transcribed message.