When Keerthy Suresh turns Miss India

The actor’s upcoming film is an inspiring story of a woman entrepreneur

By | Published: 1:56 pm

Southern star Keerthy Suresh will be seen in a new avatar in the upcoming movie Miss India where she bats for women entrepreneurs. The movie traces an inspiring journey of a self-made businesswoman who comes from a humble middle-class Telugu family.

How she achieves success in the process and competes with big players in the business — is what the story seems to be. Netflix has released the theatrical trailer of Miss India as part of the festive season Dasara.

Directed by Y Narendranath, the movie is about the young passionate girl Samyuktha Manasa, played by Keerthy Suresh, who reinvents herself as she moves to the USA. Starting her venture by selling Indian chai, Samyuktha has to face problems from another competitor Jagapathi Babu.

The later part of the movie tells the story of struggle, passion and success while she defines ‘Miss India’ is not a name, it’s a brand. The trailer has all extravagance of visual treat, like any high-budget movie in Telugu while SS Thaman’s music uplifts the emotions in every frame.

“It’s a story of this girl, Samyuktha, who is set on a journey to make her dream a reality. Director Narendra and producer Mahesh Koneru have come up with a great story with clean and lucid writing.

I wish the story inspires many women who wish to achieve their dreams. Irrespective of language, the movie appeals to every section of the audience. It’s a happy moment for me to have the movie released on Netflix where global audiences can watch it,” said Keerthy Suresh.

The movie will be released on November 4 on the streaming platform simultaneously in Tamil and Malayalam.