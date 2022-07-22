Where is the impact of double engine growth in Karntaka: Harish Rao

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:40 PM, Fri - 22 July 22

Sangareddy: Finance Minister T Harish Rao has questioned the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) as to why their government in neighbouring Karnataka State could not introduce the welfare schemes introduced by the Telangana government. After inaugurating the Tribal Welfare Residential School in Kangti along with Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod, Rao has said the BJP-ruled Karnataka government could not even procure the paddy from farmers. The residential school was constructed with a budget of Rs 4.5 crore, is located a few km away from Karnataka border.

Where is the impact of the double engineer growth? he questioned the BJP leadership. Accusing the Congress and Telugu Desam Parties of making the Narayankhed area backward ignoring its welfare and development over the years, the Minister said the TRS government has built eight residential schools and colleges in the Narayankhed area during the past eight years. When the parents of this area migrate to other places in search of work. Rao said that the children used to discontinue their studies. However, he informed them that the parents were now admitting the children to residential schools and colleges ensuring a better future for the next generation. While there used to be just 91 residential schools before the formation of Telangana, the Minister said that they have built another 92 in the last eight years to make it 183 now.

He said that they would soon complete Sangameshwara and Basaveshwara Lift Irrigation Projects to provide irrigation and drinking and irrigation water to every nook and corner of the Narayankhed area putting a permanent end to the decades-old struggle. Rao said that the government was already supplying an uninterrupted power supply and drinking water under Mission Bhagiratha. The Ministers, Collector A Sharat, MLA Naraynkhed Mahareddy Bhupal Reddy had lunch with the students.

Earlier, Rao inaugurated a BT Road built from Degulvadi to Chandur (T) and laid a foundation for Ramateerth to Naganpally. He has also participated in multiple programmes in Narayankhed town on Friday afternoon.