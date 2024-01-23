“Whom is Mamata Banerjee referring to as Kafir?”: Suvendu Adhikari

By ANI Published Date - 23 January 2024, 11:24 PM

Kolkata: Reacting to the “Kafir” remarks made by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday questioned the TMC supremo on “whom she was referring to as Kafirs in her speech at a public meeting.” Suvendu Adhikari shared a clip of the West Bengal Chief Minister on X in which Mamata Banerjee said that a “war has begun against Kafirs”.

“A war has begun. This war will continue. We will fight, we are not scared of anyone. Kafirs and Kapurush are scared of fighting and they die. Those who fight remain alive,” Mamata Banerjee said in a clip shared by Suvendu Adhikari.

Reacting to these remarks, in a post on X, Suvendu Adhikari said,” “Kafir” the Arabic word for ‘infidels’ and ‘disbelievers’–someone’who does not believe in Allah. Whom is Mamata Banerjee referring to as Kafir and Kapurush (coward)? She is asking to wage war against Kafirs. In her words, Kafirs get frightened and they die. By the way, isn’t waging war against Kafirs called ‘Jihad’? Did she just ask to start Jihad? On the day when the Pran Pratishtha ceremony was performed in Ayodhya, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee held an all-faith rally (Sanhati rally) in Kolkata on Monday.

On the occasion, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) said that the Sanhati rally showcased solidarity for all religions.

“Unity lies at the heart of all faiths! Today, at the Sanhati rally, massive crowds gathered to express support for unity of diverse beliefs alongside Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee. It was a breathtaking sight as people from various backgrounds marched together, showcasing solidarity for all religions,” TMC posted on X.