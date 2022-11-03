Why Geethu is most misunderstood housemate of ‘Bigg Boss Telugu 6’?

We see a Geethu who is not afraid to call out housemates for their double standards, one who stands up for herself and what she believes in, even if it means going against the whole house.

Hyderabad: Geethu, a very popular YouTube ‘Bigg Boss’ reviewer with a massive following, entered the house with an underdog tag. A free-spoken person, Geethu is not known for mincing any words and likes saying it like she sees it. Unfortunately, this candidness and her way of putting things across in her lingo made her everyone’s target. Which is why in the nine weeks that Geethu has spent in the ‘Bigg Boss’ house, she has been nominated 6 times!

But as they say, there are two sides to every story. What the housemates see and what the viewers see are two different facets of her personality. We see a Geethu who is not afraid to call out housemates for their double standards, one who stands up for herself and what she believes in, even if it means going against the whole house.

At a time when everyone is playing a safe game and nominating others for the silliest of the reasons, Geethu is the only one who has had the guts to call them out. We have also always seen her looking at tasks differently from everyone else and giving it her all. While others have been seen looking for loopholes in the tasks, she is the only one who tries to make them interesting.

Her enthusiasm for the game has also backfired as because of her straightforward and frank nature, she sometimes comes across as arrogant and disrespectful. But here too, this young lady (on receiving feedback) has done some much-needed course correction and has learned to be a little more diplomatic when needed.

A fun personality and a popular housemate, her evolving rivalry with Bala Aditya and camaraderie with Adi Reddy and her gossip session with Sri Satya have entertained the fans immensely. Whether it is her antics in the baby task, her presence of mind in getting Bala Aditya to give up smoking for the house or the clarity with which she nominates have us hooked.

During her stay in the house, she has earned the audiences respect and has received the tag of ‘The Gamer’ of the house. She might be misunderstood, but she should never be underestimated.

Love her, like her or hate her – neither the housemates nor the audiences can get enough of her, and they definitely can’t ignore her!

