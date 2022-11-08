Why is wine served only in stemmed glasses?

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:42 PM, Tue - 8 November 22

If you noticed, other drinks do not essentially require to be served in specific glasses. But wine is always served in a stemmed glass, and there is a valid reason for that.

Hyderabad: While chilled beers, the classic old monk, and whisky will remain the crowd’s favourite at desi parties, there are some who truly understand wine. If all the alcoholic drinks are characters of ‘Gossip Girl’, then the wine is Blair Waldorf, sitting on top of the steps.

For wine connoisseurs, it is an art to smell, and drink wine. Even the glasses they are served in are designed in a particular style.

If you noticed, other drinks do not essentially require to be served in specific glasses. But wine is always served in a stemmed glass, and there is a valid reason for that.

Wine is to be enjoyed at a particular temperature, or it hampers the taste. When one drinks wine, let’s say in traditional whisky glasses, one would have to hold the glass by the bulb. And it’s a fact that our hands radiate heat which would then warm the wine in the glass.

When wine is served in a stemmed glass, you hold the stem and, therefore, avoid heating the wine. Also, the stem makes it easier to swirl the wine, which is apparently another important factor in drinking wine.

Some experts also say that the glasses are designed to make sure that the aroma of the drink reaches your nose properly and helps aerate the wine as well.