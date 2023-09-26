Why not 175 seats out of 175?, it is possible: Jagan

Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has once again urged the party leaders to work hard with the aim to win all the 175 seats in the Legislative Assembly

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:18 PM, Tue - 26 September 23

Tadepalli: Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has once again urged the party leaders to work hard with the aim to win all the 175 seats in the Legislative Assembly.

Reviewing the ‘Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam’ programme at his camp office here on Tuesday, he said the next six months were crucial and there was need to shift gears. “You have seen the positive response from the public to our government programmes. We should be available to people all the time and there is a favourable atmosphere at the field level. The opposition parties, unable to contest on their own, are going for electoral alliances. We have to march forward confidently,” he exhorted the gathering which included ministers, MLAs, MLCs, state and regional coordinators, and district presidents.

Jagan also said they should ensure there were no differences among them in their respective constituencies. They were all part of the same family and there was no need for despair if one did not get the ticket to contest as there would always be another opportunity, he explained.

He said that a new programme ‘Why AP needs Jagan’ would be launched shortly.

