Widespread protests against LPG cylinder price hike in Adilabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:49 PM, Thu - 7 July 22

Adilabad: Public representatives and workers of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) took to streets protesting against soaring prices of liquid petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder, across erstwhile Adilabad district on Thursday.

In Adilabad, municipal chairperson Jogu Premender and members of the TRS women wing gathered at Collector Chowk and staged a dharna demanding the union government to reduce prices of the cylinders. They carried empty cylinders and took out a rally from the camp office of MLA to the collector, raising slogans against the union government.

Speaking on the occasion, Premender said that the cost of the essential commodity continued to go up in the regime of the BJP-led NDA. He stated that economically weak families were struggling to buy the cylinder. He requested it not to cause financial burden on the financially weak families by raising the prices.

Khanapur MLA Ajmeera Rekha Naik took part in the protest held in Utnoor mandal centre. She criticized the Centre for hiking the prices of the cylinder. She said that the ever increasing price of the cylinder was resulting in financial burden on the poor. She wanted the union government to take steps to slash the rate and help the financially weak families in having their meal.

In Mancherial, Government whip Balka Suman and local MLA Nadipelli Diwakar participated in a sit-in on the road at IB Chowk. Suman flayed the union government for raising the prices of the cylinder. He opined that it was fleecing the poor by increasing the rates of the gas. Municipal chairperson P Rajaiah and councilors of Mancherial municipality were present. The agitators cooked food on the road using firewood as part of the protest drawing the attention of many.

Similar protests were witnessed in Nirmal and Kumram Bheem Asifabad districts. Local MLAs G Vittal Reddy, Athram Sakku, Koneru Konappa took part in the protests and slammed the Centre over hiking of prices of the cylinder. They stated that the union government was never concerned for the poor, but for the corporate forces. They predicted that the electors would teach a lesson to BJP in the coming polls.