20 Bathukamma immersion points developed in Karimnagar

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 06:58 PM, Mon - 3 October 22

Karimnagar: Elaborate arrangements have been made for Saddula Bathukamma celebrations in Karimnagar town. The Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar has developed Bathukamma immersion points at 20 places at a cost of Rs 2 crore.

A new bathukamma ghat was also developed spending Rs 5 lakh on the bund of Lower Manair Dam near Gouthaminagar, 11th division here. BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar inaugurated the newly constructed bathukamma ghat on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister conveyed Saddula Bathukamma greetings to the women and advised them to celebrate the event with joy and enthusiasm.

The State government along with the municipal corporation has made elaborate arrangements for Saddula Bathukamma celebrations for the convenience of women. Besides deploying professional swimmers at water bodies, power supply, lighting and generators were also arranged at Bathukamma playing places and immersion points.

Mayor Y Sunil Rao, municipal commissioner Seva Islawath and others were present.