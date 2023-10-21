Wife sells husband to another woman for Rs. 5 lakh in Telugu movie-like incident

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:12 PM, Sat - 21 October 23

In a bizarre incident, a woman sold her husband to another woman for Rs. 5 lakh. Yes, this might ring a bell, especially if you are a Telugu movie buff.

The incident which happened in Karnataka’s Mandya has great similarities to the story line of a Telugu movie that released in the early 90s, in which the protagonist’s wife, lets another woman who is in love with him, marry him in exchange of money. The film was also, remade in Hindi.

Coming back to the real-life incident, the woman who sold her husband, found out that he was having an extramarital affair with a local woman and caught them both red-handed.

Up on confrontation, both the women got into a heated argument which snowballed into a public altercation after which they approached the gram panchayat seeking a solution.

The duo then reached the gram panchayat to sort the issue, when the other woman who was having the extramarital affair, said that her paramour’s wife could take her husband back after repaying the Rs. 5 lakh that she had given to him.

According to local media reports, the woman denied having her husband back and asked the other woman to take him and pay her another Rs. 5 lakh as a compensation instead.

Reports also suggest that after heated debates and negotiations, both the women seem to have reached a point of consensus with both the parties ending up with exactly what they were wishing for.