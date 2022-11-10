Will ask Centre to develop Bairanpally into tourist place: Governor Tamilisai

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:06 PM, Thu - 10 November 22

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan is sharing a lighter moment with freedom fighters in Bairanpally village of Siddipet district on Thursday.

Siddipet : Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has assured to write to the union Tourism Ministry to develop Veera Bairanpally village into a tourist destination besides pursuing the issue of pensions to all eligible beneficiaries.

Talking to freedom fighters and families of martyrs after paying tributes at the Martyr’s Memorial and Buruj in Bairanpally village in Dhoolmitta Mandal on Thursday, the Governor said Telangana would not have got freedom without the sacrifices of the people of Bairanpally. She said she would put all her efforts to get pensions to the eligible persons in the village. The Governor also felicitated freedom fighters with shawls and presented them with a memento.

Saying that she was paying the visit to the village following the request of a girl student Ch Akhila, who participated in a competition organised in Raj Bhavan on September 17 this year, Soundararajan said the villagers had requested her to ensure that their fight against the Nizam’s Army and Razakars was made part of the school curriculum so that future generations would remember it.

Earlier, the Governor offered prayers at Sri Mallikarjuna Swamy Temple, Komuravelly, where she told the media that she would write to the union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw requesting him to build a Railway Station on the newly laid Manoharabad-Kothapally Railway line. On her way back to Hyderabad, the Governor also stopped her vehicle at Cheriyal town after seeing a woman, Malligari Sandhyarani, waving her hand. On coming to know that Sandhyarani was a sanitation worker in Cheriyal Municipality, the Governor visited her house. With Sandhyarani requesting for help for a ‘proper house’, the Governor asked officials to collect her details to help her.