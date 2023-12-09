| Will Have Good Innings In Life With My Wife Too Says Indian Cricketer Mukesh After Marriage

Hyderabad: Indian cricketer Mukesh Kumar had an impressive debut for India in the recent T20 series against newly-crowned World Champions Australia.

The cricketer, after playing two matches, took a break in the middle of the series to tie the knot. Now, the video of him talking about his marriage went viral where he said he will have a good innings with his wife also in life. Speaking to a few media persons after the marriage, the fast bowler said, “I am feeling good. I have started my second innings with the person I was with from the start. In the future too I will be playing my match well with her.”

Mukesh is currently in South Africa with the Indian team that will compete with the hosts in T20s, ODIs and two Tests. The first match will be played on Sunday in the first T20. The Indian team departed for South Africa on Wednesday.