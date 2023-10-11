Will not tolerate anything obstructing justice system, says Delhi HC

The HC took suo motu cognizance of remarks made against former Justice S Murlidhar who granted bail to Gautam Navlakaha.

By ANI Published Date - 09:02 PM, Wed - 11 October 23

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday said that just and fair criticism is welcome but it will not tolerate anything obstructing the functioning of justice system.

The High Court made the remarks while hearing a contempt of court case against writer Anand Rangnathan. The HC took suo motu cognizance of remarks made against former Justice S Murlidhar who granted bail to Gautam Navlakaha.

Earlier, in this case RSS ideologue S Gurumurthy and film maker Vivek Agnihotri were also made parties. However, they were discharged after they tendered unconditional apology.

“We welcome just and fair criticism. If you have just and fair criticism of courts, you are free to… (but) what can’t be appreciated is something that lowers the majesty of court, obstructs functioning of the court, the system. That we will not tolerate…We are not peevish about being called names but we are very concerned when the system is obstructed,” a division bench of Justice Siddharth Mridul and Anish Dayal said.

The matter has been listed for further consideration on November 9, 2023.

Counsel for Rangnathan on Wednesday informed the court that he has filed an affidavit clarifying his client’s position.

In the last hearing, the counsel said that his remarks were not against the decision of granting bail to Navlakha. To clear his position he will file an affidavit, the counsel added.

Counsel for Rangnathan further said that what he had said was not on the facts of the case, but was general in nature.

The counsel added that the tendering unconditional apology would amount to the acceptance of the contemptuous conduct.

This matter related to a tweet that he posted in 2018 about Justice S Murlidhar who had quashed transit remand of Gautam Navlakha.

Another party in the case a magazine, its counsel submitted before the bench that it has already filed an affidavit tendering unconditional apology and the said article has been taken down.