Will resolve issues at KU: Yuva Telangana MLC candidate

Candidate Gogula Ranirudrama Reddy along with party president Jitta Balakrishna Reddy and others visited several grounds and parks to meet morning walkers here on Wednesday

By | Published: 9:22 pm

Warangal Urban: Yuva Telangana Party working president and Warangal, Khammam and Nalgonda Graduate’s MLC constituency candidate Gogula Ranirudrama Reddy urged graduates to enroll their names in the voter list and also sought their support in the election.

She along with party president Jitta Balakrishna Reddy and others visited several grounds and parks to meet morning walkers here on Wednesday.

She first visited the Arts College ground, Public Gardens, Officers’ Club and Waddepally Tank Bund as a part of her campaign. Speaking to the walkers, she said that she would strive to develop the constituency including the heritage city, if she is elected as the MLC. “The MLC candidate who had won the seat did nothing for the development of the constituency,” she alleged.

Later, she visited the Kakatiya University (KU) campus and met the students, staff and officials of different departments and appealed to vote for her in the ensuing election. After learning about the problems being faced by the varsity, she promised to resolve the issues of the university by raising the issues in the Legislative Council.

Party State leaders Tumma Ramesh, B Naresh, Narender Goud, National Youth Awardees Sudhakar Reddy, Rendla Kalingashekar, Venu, Madhu and Kiran Kumar accompanied her during the campaign.

