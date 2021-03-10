Will strive to resolve issues of sanitation workers: MLA Vinay Bhaskar

The legislator, accompanied by Deputy Mayor Khaja Sirajuddin cycled his way through several localities in his constituency to promote an eco-friendly way of lifestyle among the city folks.

By | Published: 4:11 pm

Warangal Urban: Sanitation workers play a key role in maintaining cleanliness in the city, and the State government and civic body are always ready to resolve their issues, Government Chief Whip and Warangal West MLA Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar said on Wednesday.

The legislator, accompanied by Deputy Mayor Khaja Sirajuddin cycled his way through several localities in his constituency to promote an eco-friendly way of lifestyle among the city folks. During his visit, he interacted with sanitation workers and inquired about the problems being faced by them and assured to resolve their issues.

He also spoke with the local residents and inquired about the sanitary conditions and development works being executed by the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC).

Vinay Bhaskar also appealed to the people to use bicycle at least one or two hours a day to keep fit and healthy besides protecting the environment by reducing use of petrol and diesel.

He also said that the State government had taken up several development works including the beautification of the junctions and roads under the GWMC limits.

