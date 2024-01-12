| Will Telangana Be Another Karnataka In Development Mla Kadiyam Srihari Comments Telangana News Today

BRS leader Kadiyam Srihari questioned Congress guarantees’ implementation, citing lost faith in Karnataka and potential cuts in Telangana. He called for clarity on timelines and questioned the propriety of holding political meetings at the MCR HRD Institute.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12 January 2024, 09:20 AM

