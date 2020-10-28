Will turn Nirmal into a tourist centre: Indrakaran Reddy

Minister said that steps were taken for improving basic amenities of the town and bettering roads

By | Published: 9:35 pm

Nirmal: Minister for Forest and Environment A Indrakaran Reddy laid foundation stone to the works relating CC roads and side drains in different parts of the town here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Indrakaran said that steps were taken for improving basic amenities of the town and bettering roads. He stated that Nirmal would be converted into a major tourist centre.

He added that the historic Shyamgarh Fort was renovated and a Harita Hotel was allotted to the district and it would be constructed near Old IB Building soon.

The Minister later participated in the ground breaking ceremony for constructing Sri Peddammatalli temple at Yellapalli village in Nirmal Rural mandal, costing Rs 15 lakh. He then inaugurated a private super specialty hospital. He was accompanied by Municipal chairperson Gandrath Eshwar and local TRS leaders.

Now you can get hand picked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .