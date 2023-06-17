Wimbledon announces record prize money

Moreover, the winners and runners-up of both men’s and women’s singles finals will see their prize money rising to levels seen in 2019

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:45 PM, Sat - 17 June 23

Hyderabad: The All-England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC) recently announced the prize pot for the 2023 Wimbledon Championships. The prize money now stands at a whopping 44.7 million pounds, which is an 11.2% increase on 2022.

Moreover, the winners and runners-up of both men’s and women’s singles finals will see their prize money rising to levels seen in 2019.

According to the raised prize money, the Ladies’ and Gentlemen’s Singles champions and runners-up will receive a whopping £2.35 million and £1.175 million, respectively.

AELTC took this decision to help players who make an exit during the early round of the event.

With this rise, the Main Draw Singles players losing in the first round will receive £55,000, which is a 10% increase in 2022. Similarly, the Qualifying Competition prize money fund saw an increase of 14.5%, compared to 2022.

The cash prize for Wheelchair and Quad Wheelchair Singles and Doubles events also rose by almost 20%.

Overall, AELTC announced a double-digit increase in prize money across the majority of events.

Of the four Grand Slam events, Wimbledon is the only Grand Slam tennis event that takes place on grass. The other Grand Slam events are Australian Open, French Open, and US Open.