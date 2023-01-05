Hyderabad: Constable attacked by unidentified persons at Jagadgirigutta

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:29 PM, Thu - 5 January 23

Hyderabad: A constable working with the Cyberabad Special Operations Team was attacked with a sword by unidentified persons at Jagadgirigutta on Thursday.

Two constables Raju and Vinayak had gone to the Sikh colony in Jagadgirigutta to investigate a case when unidentified persons attacked Raju with a sword resulting in bleeding wounds.

The injured constable was rushed to a hospital for treatment. Senior officials have rushed to the spot to investigate the case and teams were formed to nab the persons who attacked the constable.