Hyderabad: Constable attacked by unidentified persons at Jagadgirigutta

Hyderabad: A constable working with the Cyberabad Special Operations Team was attacked with a sword by unidentified persons at Jagadgirigutta on Thursday.
Two constables Raju and Vinayak had gone to the Sikh colony in Jagadgirigutta to investigate a case when unidentified persons attacked Raju with a sword resulting in bleeding wounds.
The injured constable was rushed to a hospital for treatment. Senior officials have rushed to the spot to investigate the case and teams were formed to nab the persons who attacked the constable.