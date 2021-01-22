Winter losing its bite as temperatures soar across Hyderabad

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), Hyderabad has recorded a minimum temperature of 18.5 degree Celsius on Thursday night, which is 2 degree Celsius above normal

Hyderabad: As the winter season starts to inch towards a closure, days and nights in the city have begun to get more warmer with maximum and minimum temperatures going above normal.

Even the maximum temperatures too have been hovering around 32 degree Celsius in the last few days. On Friday, maximum temperature recorded in the city was 32.2 degree Celsius, which is a clear 3 degrees above the normal for the season.

During the last 24 hours, the lowest minimum temperature of 15.5 degrees was recorded at BHEL and the same locality registered a highest temperature of 34.4 degrees. Across the State, lowest temperature of 10.6 degrees was recorded at Arli in Adilabad and highest temperature of 36.3 degrees was reported at Pajjur in Nalgonda.

In the city, minimum temperatures are expected to be in the range 15 degree Celsius to 17 degree Celsius for the next three days, while the maximum temperatures are expected to be in the range of 30 degree Celsius to 32 degree Celsius.

