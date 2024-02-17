| Wishes Pour In For Brs Chief Kcr On His 70th Birthday Ktr Hails Kcr As His Hero

Wishes pour in for BRS chief KCR on his 70th birthday, KTR hails KCR as his hero

BRS MLAs, MPs, MLCs, corporators, and party workers organised grand celebrations across Telangana to mark KCR's milestone birthday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 February 2024, 06:14 PM

Hyderabad: BRS leader and former Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao celebrated his 70th birthday on Saturday, with wishes pouring in for the revered leader on his special day.

BRS MLAs, MPs, MLCs, corporators, and party workers organised grand celebrations across Telangana to mark KCR‘s milestone birthday.

Also Read Revanth Reddy extends birthday wishes to KCR

KT Rama Rao cut a 70 kg cake at Telangana Bhavan in honour of KCR’s birthday, with several prominent party leaders including Talasani Srinivas Yadav, K Keshava Rao, GHMC Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi, and Mahmood Ali in attendance.

The festivities included various social initiatives such as tree planting, distributing laptops and mobile phones to underprivileged students, providing insurance papers to auto drivers, wheelchairs to disabled individuals, and issuing financial assistance to the families of deceased BRS party workers and other charitable activities.

Secunderabd MLA Padma Rao disbursed Kalyanalakshmi, Shaadi Mubarak and CM relief fund pending cheques to the beneficiaries on the occasion. Rajya Sabha MP Santosh Kumar planted three mango saplings on the occasion.

Also, KTR took to X to wish his father on his birthday. “My Hero To the Legend called KCR. Happy 70th Dad,” he wrote on X.

Check out a few tweets here:

My Hero

To the Legend called KCR Happy 70th Dad 🎉 pic.twitter.com/vFgUEbKDNv — KTR (@KTRBRS) February 17, 2024

Heartiest birthday wishes to Honourable Sri #KCR sir,the leader of @BRSparty and the first Chief Minister of Telangana,The visionary who made the state an ideal for the country with in 10yrs,Thanks for existing,you are the real Hero,you made our dreams come true #HappyBirthdayKCR pic.twitter.com/DVSptk28LZ — Madhuri Reddy (@CMR_BRS) February 17, 2024

Heartiest birthday wishes to Honourable Sri #KCR sir,the leader of @BRSparty and the first Chief Minister of Telangana,The visionary who made the state an ideal for the country with in 10yrs,Thanks for existing,you are the real Hero,you made our dreams come true #HappyBirthdayKCR pic.twitter.com/DVSptk28LZ — Madhuri Reddy (@CMR_BRS) February 17, 2024

𝐁𝐢𝐫𝐭𝐡𝐝𝐚𝐲 𝐖𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐞𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐀𝐠𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐀𝐝𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐞 𝐀𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐓𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐚𝐧𝐚, #𝐊𝐂𝐑 𝐆𝐚𝐫𝐮 💐 𝐇𝐢𝐬 𝐯𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐠𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬, 𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩… pic.twitter.com/LlFr2habCJ — Dr Ranjith Reddy – BRS (@DrRanjithReddy) February 17, 2024

As a part of #KCR gari birthday celebration, distributed fruits to patients in ESI hospital in our division along with colleague corporator Pushpa Nagesh garu , ex corporator Thonta anjaih garu and all BRS party members.#HappyBirthdayKCR

#JaiTelangana pic.twitter.com/nkzC4RiSzs — SindhuAdharsh Reddy (@AdarshSindhu) February 17, 2024