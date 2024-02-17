Saturday, Feb 17, 2024
Home | Hyderabad | Wishes Pour In For Brs Chief Kcr On His 70th Birthday Ktr Hails Kcr As His Hero

Wishes pour in for BRS chief KCR on his 70th birthday, KTR hails KCR as his hero

BRS MLAs, MPs, MLCs, corporators, and party workers organised grand celebrations across Telangana to mark KCR's milestone birthday.

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 17 February 2024, 06:14 PM
Wishes pour in for BRS chief KCR on his 70th birthday, KTR hails KCR as his hero

Hyderabad: BRS leader and former Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao celebrated his 70th birthday on Saturday, with wishes pouring in for the revered leader on his special day.

BRS MLAs, MPs, MLCs, corporators, and party workers organised grand celebrations across Telangana to mark KCR‘s milestone birthday.

KT Rama Rao cut a 70 kg cake at Telangana Bhavan in honour of KCR’s birthday, with several prominent party leaders including Talasani Srinivas Yadav, K Keshava Rao, GHMC Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi, and Mahmood Ali in attendance.

The festivities included various social initiatives such as tree planting, distributing laptops and mobile phones to underprivileged students, providing insurance papers to auto drivers, wheelchairs to disabled individuals, and issuing financial assistance to the families of deceased BRS party workers and other charitable activities.

Secunderabd MLA Padma Rao disbursed Kalyanalakshmi, Shaadi Mubarak and CM relief fund pending cheques to the beneficiaries on the occasion. Rajya Sabha MP Santosh Kumar planted three mango saplings on the occasion.

Also, KTR took to X to wish his father on his birthday. “My Hero To the Legend called KCR. Happy 70th Dad,” he wrote on X.

Check out a few tweets here:

 

 

Related News

Latest News