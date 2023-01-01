No other Indian city can match Hyderabad’s infra: KTR

Minister inaugurates the Rs 263-cr Kothaguda multi-level flyover built by GHMC under the Strategic Road Development Plan

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:25 PM, Sun - 1 January 23

Hyderabad: The long wait for commuters along the busy stretches of Kothaguda, Kondapur, Botanical Garden and the road stretch connecting Mumbai old highway at Gachibowli and the new highway at Miyapur, for a smooth and seamless travel comfort is finally over.

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao on Sunday inaugurated the Kothaguda multi-level flyover built by the GHMC under the Telangana government’s Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP) at a cost of Rs 263 crore.

Apart from the main thoroughfare that it traverses, the new facility also streamlines vehicular movement in the busy traffic points of Madhapur and its vicinities.

The entire area has turned into a beehive of activity with residential, commercial and office spaces, and has for some time been choked with a continuous flow of traffic not just during the day time but also most of the night time too.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that on January 1, 2022, the Shaikpet flyover was inaugurated and on January 1, 2023, the much-awaited Kothaguda multi-level flyover with an underpass, was made available to people.

He mentioned that, Kothaguda multi-level flyover brings in much-needed relief for many people in the area and that no other city in the country could match the massive infrastructure development of Hyderabad.

Rama Rao said people from other States and countries who visited Hyderabad, especially after the Covid-19 pandemic, were highly impressed with the major metamorphosis that the city underwent in terms of infrastructure and attributed the rapid changes in Hyderabad to Chief Minister, K Chandrashekhar Rao.

Education Minister P. Sabitha Indra Reddy, Chevella MP Ranjith Reddy, Mayor G Vijaya Laxmi, Serilingampally MLA Arekapudi Gandhi, MLC Surabhi Vani Devi, GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar and others participated in the inaugural ceremony.