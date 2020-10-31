Woman along with infant goes missing from Hyderabad

On Thursday evening, the woman along with the child went out without informing anyone and did not return home

Published: 6:07 pm

Hyderabad: A 20-year-old woman along with her two-month old daughter went missing from their house at Chatrinaka. Shruthi (20) is married to Srinu and the couple has a two-month-old girl child. Shruthi was staying at her parents’ house located at Uppuguda under Chatrinaka police station limits.

On Thursday evening, the woman along with the child went out without informing anyone and did not return home. After searching for the missing mother and baby, the family members approached the police on Friday evening.

The police registered a case and started efforts to trace the duo.

