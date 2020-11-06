Woman arrested for double registration through Dharani portal in Nalgonda

The land owner, Tera Vjayalakshmi, involved in the double deal, was taken into custody and a case was booked against her

Nalgonda: District Collector Prashant Jeevan Patil on Friday said the administration had detected a double registration of land using Dharani portal at Pedda Adisherlapally mandal in the district following a technical issue. The land owner, Tera Vjayalakshmi, involved in the double deal, was taken into custody and a case was booked against her.

Patil, along with Superintendent of Police A V Ranganath, held a media conference here to clarify the issue of double registration which was reported in a section of the media. Vijayalakshmi had sold her 1.3 acres of land in survey No. 1140 at Angadipet Cross Road to Kotla Jagdish on August 14, 2019, but the mutation process was not completed. Jagdish made plots on the land without converting agricultural land into commercial land and sold the plots to several people after taking mere ‘Nala’ permission.

Ranganath said Vijalakshmi came to know that the land sold by her was still in her name and that land use conversion was also not carried out. Greed got the better of her since it was prime land costing crores of rupees, and she managed to get it registered in the name of her daughter Priyanka Reddy through a gift deed on November 4 through Dharani portal at P A Pally tahsildar office.

The SP said the State government had introduced the portal with good intentions and it should not be misused by anybody. “Mistakes in the initial stages of implementation would occur due to technical issues but they will be rectified,” he said.

