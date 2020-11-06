Woman, daughter found hanging in Bhupalpally

According to police, Kumar of Goleti village of Komaram Bheem Asifabad district married Lasya of Choppadandi town of Karimnagar district six years ago

By | Published: 8:30 pm

Jayashankar Bhupalpally: A woman and her two-year-old daughter were found hanging under suspicious circumstances in their house at Jawahar Colony in Bhupalpally town on Friday. They were identified as Lasya (25), wife of Kumar, and her daughter Mahitah.

According to police, Kumar of Goleti village of Komaram Bheem Asifabad district married Lasya of Choppadandi town of Karimnagar district six years ago. Kumar, who works as an SCCL miner, came to KTK1 mine recently on transfer. He said he found his wife and daughter hanging in the house when he returned home from work. A case was registered a case and investigating is on.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .