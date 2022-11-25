Hyderabad: Police arrests woman for killing two-month-old son

According to the police, the woman allegedly threw the infant, Abdul Rahman into a water sump and he died while being treated at a hospital.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:35 PM, Fri - 25 November 22

Representational image.

Hyderabad: A woman who killed her two months-old son last Saturday was arrested by the Uppal police here today.

According to the police, the woman Sana Begum allegedly threw the infant, Abdul Rahman into a water sump and he died while being treated at a hospital.

On Saturday late night, while her family members were asleep, Sana Begum took Abdul Rahman, who was sleeping beside her, and allegedly threw him into the water sump, and pretended he went missing.

Acting innocent, she also helped the family members and relatives present in the home, in searching for her son and took him out of the water sump. He was shifted to Niloufer Hospital where he died while undergoing treatment, said Uppal Inspector, R.Govinda Reddy.

Based on a complaint, the police registered a case of murder and took up investigation. The police after questioning some of the relatives, who were present in the house at the time of the incident, narrowed down their attention to Sana Begum and took her into custody and interrogated. She confessed to the killing.