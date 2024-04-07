Hyderabad: Husband kills wife over infidelity suspicion

By Telangana Today Published Date - 7 April 2024, 10:20 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A husband suspecting his wife’s fidelity murdered her at their house in Uppal on Sunday.

According to the police, the man Shiva Mohan Rao was married to the victim Shiva Laxmi and the couple resided at Uppal.

Mohan frequently quarreled with his wife as he suspected that she was into a relationship with some other man.

“On Sunday, the couple quarreled over the issue during which an agitated Mohan Rao attacked and killed his wife.

He then informed his son over phone about it and escaped from the place,” said Uppal police. On information the police reached the spot and shifted the body to mortuary. A case is registered.