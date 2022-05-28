Woman found murdered at home in Hyderabad

Published: Updated On - 11:43 AM, Sat - 28 May 22

Hyderabad: An elderly woman was found murdered at her residence in Petbasheerabad on Friday night.

The victim, T.Sujatha (72), lived alone in the house. Her three children stay with their families in various parts of the city and abroad.

Police said the assailants had entered into the house when she was alone and committed the offence on Tuesday. The motive is yet to be known.

As she did not respond to calls from her family members, the latter alerted the neighbour, who went and checked.

” The door was locked from outside, but they sensed a foul smell emanating from inside the house. The neighbours alerted her family and the police,” said an official.

The door was forcibly opened and she was found dead and her body in a decomposed state.

The body was shifted to the Gandhi Hospital morgue for autopsy.

