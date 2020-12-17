Woman found murdered in Sangareddy

It was believed that the victim was killed two or three days ago. The body has been shifted to Government Hospital Sangareddy for postmortem.

By | Published: 8:10 pm 8:12 pm

Sangareddy: An unidentified woman was raped and murdered on the outskirts of Sangareddy town. The decomposed body of the woman, aged over 30 years, was found near Pasalwadi and close to the Narsapur road while going towards Narsapur from MNR Medical College.

Following a complaint from Village Revenue Officer Chinthala Venkat, Sub-inspector of Police K Srikanth rushed to the spot and took up investigation.

Meanwhile Superintendent of Police S Chandrashekar Reddy and DSP A Balaji also examined the crime scene. It was believed that the victim was killed two or three days ago. The body has been shifted to Government Hospital Sangareddy for postmortem. Efforts are on to establish the identity of the victim.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .